Hemant Soren likely to take oath as Jharkhand CM on Constitution Day

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led INDIA bloc will present its claim to form government in the state on Sunday after a meeting of legislators at incumbent chief minister Hemant Soren’s residence in Ranchi and the new government is likely to take oath on November 26, the Constitution Day. Hemant Soren with his wife Kalpana Soren.(HT_PRINT)

In the election results announced on Friday, the INDIA bloc won 56 seats, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA won 24, while one seat went to Jairam Mahto-led Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantakari Morcha (JKLM).

The JMM will present its claim to form the government before the governor today and it is likely that Hemant Soren will take oath as chief minister on November 26.

A JMM leader aware of the details said, "A meeting of INDIA bloc MLAs has been called at the official residence of chief minister Hemant Soren from 11am. In the meeting a formal decision on electing the leader of INDIA bloc will be taken. Then the CM will meet the governor. November 26 is observed as Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution and since the INDIA bloc is working for protection of the Constitution, it has been planned to take oath on that day,” the leader said.

JMM's spokesperson Dr Tanuj Khatri said, "Today’s meeting of INDIA bloc MLAs at the chief minister’s residence is expected to be pivotal in consolidating the alliance’s approach to governance and political strategy. Discussions are anticipated to revolve around addressing recent political developments, ensuring unity among members, and finalising the alliance’s roadmap for stability and effective administration. All important matters, including leadership roles, policy priorities, and governance strategies, are likely to be resolved during the meeting to ensure smooth functioning of the coalition government," he said.