Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Income tax raids underway at premises of two Congress MLAs in Jharkhand

Income tax raids underway at premises of two Congress MLAs in Jharkhand

ranchi news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 01:20 PM IST

The income tax department was conducting raids since Friday morning at different locations related to Jaimangal Singh and Pradeep Yadav in Ranchi, Bermo, Patna and Godda

Raids took place at the residence of Pradeep Yadav in Ranchi. (HT Photo)
Raids took place at the residence of Pradeep Yadav in Ranchi. (HT Photo)
ByVishal Kant

Income tax raids were underway at different locations of two Congress MLAs, Jaimangal Singh and Pradeep Yadav, people aware of the development said on Friday.

The income tax department was conducting raids since Friday morning at different locations related to Singh and Yadav in Ranchi, Bermo, Patna and Godda.

Speaking to media persons from his official residence in Ranchi, Singh said he is being targeted for being an opponent of BJP.

Also Read: Income tax department raids Rolex retailer Kapoor Watch Company

“IT is conducting raids at my properties in Ranchi, Bermo and Patna. Have heard they are conducting raid against some other politician as well. Whoever is not with the BJP will have to face raids,” said Singh.

Bermo legislator Jaimangal Singh, son of Congress veteran and former minister Rajendra Singh, had earlier filed a complaint against the three Congress legislators who were arrested from Kolkata with cash on July 30 for allegedly trying to topple the Hemant Soren-led state government in collusion with the BJP.

Pradeep Yadav is a five-term legislator from Poraiyahat and a former Lok Sabha member from Godda. Yadav was elected on ticket of Babulal Marandi-led JVM(P) in 2019 but joined Congress after Babulal merged his party with the BJP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vishal Kant

    Vishal Kant works as an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He tracks developments in Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi government. Vishal has spent about a decade covering the city politics and governance, besides writing on Delhi’s civic issues, urban transport and infrastructure.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out