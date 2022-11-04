Income tax raids underway at premises of two Congress MLAs in Jharkhand

Income tax raids were underway at different locations of two Congress MLAs, Jaimangal Singh and Pradeep Yadav, people aware of the development said on Friday.

The income tax department was conducting raids since Friday morning at different locations related to Singh and Yadav in Ranchi, Bermo, Patna and Godda.

Speaking to media persons from his official residence in Ranchi, Singh said he is being targeted for being an opponent of BJP.

Also Read: Income tax department raids Rolex retailer Kapoor Watch Company

“IT is conducting raids at my properties in Ranchi, Bermo and Patna. Have heard they are conducting raid against some other politician as well. Whoever is not with the BJP will have to face raids,” said Singh.

Bermo legislator Jaimangal Singh, son of Congress veteran and former minister Rajendra Singh, had earlier filed a complaint against the three Congress legislators who were arrested from Kolkata with cash on July 30 for allegedly trying to topple the Hemant Soren-led state government in collusion with the BJP.

Pradeep Yadav is a five-term legislator from Poraiyahat and a former Lok Sabha member from Godda. Yadav was elected on ticket of Babulal Marandi-led JVM(P) in 2019 but joined Congress after Babulal merged his party with the BJP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON