IndiaOne suspends flights from Jamshedpur after Rourkela mishap

The regional airline IndiaOne Air has suspended its flights from Jamshedpur to Kolkata and Bhubaneswar indefinitely, after one of its aircraft met with an accident near Rourkela on Saturday, officials said on Monday.

“The company does not have additional aircraft to operate flights on both the Kolkata and Bhubaneswar routes from Jamshedpur, after one of our aircraft met with an accident near Rourkela on January 10. We will shortly apply to the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to purchase new aircraft. Until we receive the new aircraft, flight services to Kolkata and Bhubaneswar from Jamshedpur will remain suspended,” Prem Kumar Garg, IndiaOne Air chief executive officer (CEO), told the media on Monday.

The Rourkela-Bhubaneswar flight of the airline met with an accident near Rourkela on Saturday, in which six people, including the pilot and co-pilot, were injured.

The company had three Cessna aircraft in its possession, two of which operated between other locations within Odisha. The company also informed that ticket fares would be refunded to those who had already booked flights or booked in advance.

Earlier, IndiaOne Air had announced that it would discontinue its Jamshedpur-Kolkata flight from January 31 and Jamshedpur-Bhubaneswar flight from February 28, as its regional connectivity scheme (RCS) licence for Jamshedpur would expire on January 31.