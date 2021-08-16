Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand Congress leader dies soon after hoisting tricolour in Dhanbad
The Congress leader was rushed to a hospital in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad but was declared brought dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Jharkhand Congress leader dies soon after hoisting tricolour in Dhanbad

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 10:00 AM IST

A senior Congress party functionary in Jharkhand died of a heart attack on Independence Day soon after hosting the national flag at Chirkunda town in Dhanbad district.

Anwar Hussain Ansari collapsed while hoisting the national flag at a roundabout in Chirkunda in presence of other party workers.

In a video that captured the tragedy, Ansari was seen holding the flag post to maintain his balance soon after the audience completed singing the national anthem. He collapsed on the stage within seconds thereafter. Local Congress workers said he was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead.

“Ansari was our former Chirkunda Nagar president. He was around 50 and had no known history of any serious ailment. He was associated with the party for the past two decades. A condolence meeting is being held today in Dhanbad,” said Jharkhand Congress spokesperson Alok Dubey.

