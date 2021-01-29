IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand High Court adjourns hearing on Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea to Feb 12
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.(HT archive)
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.(HT archive)
ranchi news

Jharkhand High Court adjourns hearing on Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea to Feb 12

  • The former Bihar chief minister has been serving jail term since December 23, 2017, after his conviction in three fodder scam cases.
READ FULL STORY
By Bedanti Saran, Ranchi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:04 PM IST

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday adjourned hearing on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea for February 12, even as the leader filed a supplementary affidavit to highlight the period of custody served by him and the recent developments on his health front as grounds.

The former Bihar chief minister has been serving jail term since December 23, 2017, after his conviction in three fodder scam cases in quick succession.

Prasad has already secured bail in two cases on the ground of completion of half of the term. He moved a bail application in the third and last case on similar ground in the High Court last year.

Filing a supplementary affidavit with the court, Prasad said that he would be completing half of the sentence (42 months) on February 7. Urging the court to grant him bail, he also stated that he was airlifted and moved to the All India institute of medical sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, last week after his health condition deteriorated.

Also read: Blast reported near Israel embassy in Delhi, car windscreens damaged

The bench of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, however, adjourned the matter for next hearing on February 12, asking the opposite party, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), to file its reply, if any, in the meanwhile.

"We have received Prasad's supplementary affidavit but nothing new has been disclosed in it to counter our earlier stand that the leader has to serve about eight months more to complete half of the sentence in this case," said assistant solicitor general and CBI's counsel Rajiv Sinha.

He added, "According to our calculation, Prasad has only completed 34 months and some days in custody, which is still short of about eight months to complete 3.5 years. His other ground of deteriorating health has nothing to do with bail. An ailing person requires treatment and that is being given to him."

However, Prasad's lawyer Prabhat Kumar said, "On the last date of hearing in December 2020, we had sought six weeks to furnish a detailed computation of the period served by Prasad in custody."

He added, "We have now filed a supplementary affidavit with a revised chart supported by lower court's certified order sheets to show the details of custody period served by Prasad in this case."

According to the revised computation, Prasad would be completing half of the sentence on February 7, Kumar said.

The aforesaid fodder scam case against Prasad relates to fraudulent withdrawal of 3.76 crore from Dumka treasury during December 1995 to January 1996.

A special CBI court, in 2018, had sentenced Prasad to 14 years of imprisonment- seven under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and another seven years under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

It had expressly said both sentences would run consecutively.

However, Prasad’s lawyers hope that the High Court will strike down this decision and let the two sentences run concurrently. If that happens, Prasad will have to undergo a seven-year imprisonment in this case.

Prasad, who had been undergoing treatment in custody for over two years in Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), was moved to AIIMS, New Delhi, last week after his condition deteriorated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lalu yadav
app
Close
e-paper
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.(HT archive)
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.(HT archive)
ranchi news

Jharkhand High Court adjourns hearing on Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea to Feb 12

By Bedanti Saran, Ranchi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:04 PM IST
  • The former Bihar chief minister has been serving jail term since December 23, 2017, after his conviction in three fodder scam cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lalu, 72, has tested negative for the coronavirus disease, the doctors said.(PTI)
Lalu, 72, has tested negative for the coronavirus disease, the doctors said.(PTI)
ranchi news

Lalu Prasad Yadav airlifted to AIIMS Delhi as health worsens

By Gautam Mazumdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:28 AM IST
An eight-member medical board at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) recommended that the former Bihar chief minister be shifted to a higher institute after he developed breathing trouble on Thursday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.(HT archive)
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.(HT archive)
ranchi news

Lalu to be shifted to AIIMS-Delhi as health condition deteriorates

PTI, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Lalu Prasad (72), convicted in fodder scam cases, is undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) here for multiple ailments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met father Lalu Prasad at Ranchi hospital with brother Tej Pratap and mother Rabri Devi.(PTI Photo/Representative)
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met father Lalu Prasad at Ranchi hospital with brother Tej Pratap and mother Rabri Devi.(PTI Photo/Representative)
ranchi news

Lalu Prasad’s condition is stable, say doctors; family visits him in Ranchi

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:36 AM IST
  • Lalu Prasad is serving prison terms in fodder scam cases and has been under treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi since December 2017.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two bodies have been taken out of the debris of the collapsed mine roof.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Two bodies have been taken out of the debris of the collapsed mine roof.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ranchi news

Two die in mine roof collapse in Jharkhand; rescue operation on for 2 missing

By Sanjoy Dey, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:59 AM IST
  • Six people went to extract mica scrap from a closed mine illegally and were buried in the debris after a large chunk of mine roof caved in Jharkhand's Koderma district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jharkhand education minister Jagarnath Mahto(Pic: Sourced)
Jharkhand education minister Jagarnath Mahto(Pic: Sourced)
india news

Covid-19: Jharkhand minister recovers after double lung transplant in Chennai

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Only a few lung transplants on Covid-19 patients have been performed across the world and the minister’s critical condition necessitated the procedure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Marium Gudia, a sanitation worker, was the first to get Covid-19 vaccine at Ranchi Sadar Hospital in Jharkhand.
Marium Gudia, a sanitation worker, was the first to get Covid-19 vaccine at Ranchi Sadar Hospital in Jharkhand.
ranchi news

‘No side effect’: 1st to get vaccine, Jharkhand woman worker gives a thumbs up

By Bedanti Saran | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:42 PM IST
  • Covid 19 vaccination starts in Jharkhand with first shot to a sanitation worker in Ranchi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The principal secretary said that 1.23 lakh healthcare workers and military personnel in the state will be vaccinated in the first phase of the vaccination campaign.(HT_PRINT)
The principal secretary said that 1.23 lakh healthcare workers and military personnel in the state will be vaccinated in the first phase of the vaccination campaign.(HT_PRINT)
ranchi news

Covid-19 vaccine reaches all 24 districts of Jharkhand

PTI, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:41 PM IST
Covid vaccine reaches all 24 districts of Jharkhand
READ FULL STORY
Close
Carcasses of 13 crows and one pigeon were found in the same area near Chandigarh-Panchkula border. ((HT photo for representation only))
Carcasses of 13 crows and one pigeon were found in the same area near Chandigarh-Panchkula border. ((HT photo for representation only))
ranchi news

Bird flu scare in Jharkhand after crows, mynas found dead

By Harshit Sabarwal | ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:37 PM IST
Director of the AHD Nancy Sahay said that no death of poultry birds has been reported in the state so far. Moreover, Rapid Response Teams have been formed which are monitoring the situation across the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jharkhand’s health minister Banna Gupta ruled out any political differences or political ambitions over the Covid-19 vaccination issue. (ANI Photo )
Jharkhand’s health minister Banna Gupta ruled out any political differences or political ambitions over the Covid-19 vaccination issue. (ANI Photo )
india news

People shouldn’t be made lab rats: Jharkhand minister on Covid vaccination drive

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Jharkhand’s health minister Banna Gupta comments came a day after the central government announced that the Covid-19 vaccination drive in India will begin from January 16.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.(PTI)
File photo: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.(PTI)
ranchi news

After stone-pelting on carcade, Jharkhand CM diverts route to reach home

By Gautam Mazumdar | Hindustan Times, Ranchi
UPDATED ON JAN 04, 2021 11:58 PM IST
The attack was made near Kishoreganj in the state capital in the evening while chief minister Soren was on his way back from project building.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Workers spray to sanitize the area in front of bird enclosure.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
File photo: Workers spray to sanitize the area in front of bird enclosure.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
ranchi news

Bird flu: Jharkhand zoos on high alert after reports of bird deaths in different states

By Sanjoy Dey | Hindustan Times, Ranchi
UPDATED ON JAN 04, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Centre asked states to take all precautionary measures to prevent transmission of the disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ranchi news

Jharkhand: Couple killed in front of minor son over land dispute

By Debashish Sarkar | Hindustan Times, Jamshedpur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 04, 2021 02:10 PM IST
All the accused are relatives of the deceased couple and hatched a conspiracy to kill them after they got to know that the man was planning to sell a piece of land that belonged to his father-in-law
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jharkhand is one of the worst left wing extremism affected states.(HT FIle Photo)
Jharkhand is one of the worst left wing extremism affected states.(HT FIle Photo)
ranchi news

Maoist shoots Jharkhand villager dead, gets killed with wife in revenge attack

By Vishal Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Latehar
UPDATED ON JAN 02, 2021 07:25 PM IST
Though the incident happened around midnight, police teams could only arrive on Saturday after they received information in the morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.(Hindustan Times)
File photo: Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.(Hindustan Times)
ranchi news

‘Running on posters and hoardings’: BJP slams Soren govt in Jharkhand

By Bedanti Saran | Edited by Sparshita Saxena | Hindustan Times, Ranchi
UPDATED ON DEC 29, 2020 11:11 PM IST
he party released a 28-page report card highlighting the alleged failure of the Soren government in Jharkhand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP