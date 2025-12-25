Jharkhand leaders pay homage to Vajpayee

Jharkhand governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, chief minister Hemant Soren, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 101st birth anniversary. Jharkhand BJP leaders pay tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Jharkhand assembly on Thursday. (HT Photo)

While the governor paid floral tributes and garlanded the portrait of Vajpayee at Durbar Hall in Lok Bhawan in Ranchi, the chief minister extended tributes to Vajpayee through a social media post.

“The ideals and thoughts of the revered Atal ji will always remain a source of inspiration for everyone,” Gangwar posted on X.

“I pay my heartfelt tributes to former prime minister and Bharat Ratna recipient, the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, on his birth anniversary,” chief minister Soren said in his post.

Meanwhile, the state unit of the BJP organised an exhibition on Vajpayee’s life at the party headquarters here. Former state BJP president Ravindra Kumar Rai offered floral tributes to the portrait of Vajpayee at the party office and inaugurated the exhibition. The party also decided to hold Atal Smriti Sammelan in all Assembly constituencies from December 25 to 31.

Jharkhand BJP chief and Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi said that Vajpayee was synonymous with good governance, a symbol of political integrity, and a strong guardian of democratic values.

“I pay my humble respects and tributes. The life and legacy of Atal ji will continue to guide Indian democracy steadfastly,” he said.