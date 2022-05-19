Jharkhand mining lease case: HC defers hearing against CM Hemant Soren, others
RANCHI: The Jharkhand high court on Thursday agreed to defer hearing the pleas seeking probes by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the mining lease granted to chief minister Hemant Soren and some shell companies allegedly operated by his family members and associates after senior counsel Kapil Sibal told the division bench that he has filed a special leave application (SLP) before the Supreme Court and the latter has agreed to hear it Friday.
Appearing on behalf of the Jharkhand government, Sibal informed the division bench comprising chief justice Dr. Ravi Ranjan and justice SN Prasad that he has challenged their May 17 order. “I urge the lordships not to pass any order in the pleas till the SC hears the matter,” Sibal said. Though the bench argued that no stay order has been passed by the SC in this regard the court would follow the judicial discipline and not pass any order till the matter is heard by the apex court.
The bench, however, observed that after perusing through the ED report filed in a sealed cover it was of the view that the matter was of ‘paramount importance, urgency and of public cause’. Listing the pleas for hearing on May 24, the bench underlined that barring any specific direction from the apex court it will complete all hearings related to the pleas on the next date of hearing.
On May 17, Sibal had questioned the maintainability of the two PILs and sought their dismissal and also objected to ED having submitted report in sealed cover before the court. In its verbal order on Monday, the court mentioned that it had opened the sealed cover for its perusal and ordered it to be kept in safe custody after being sealed again, owing to the ongoing investigation. It also cited SC judgment to justify the ED report being perused by it. On plea to dismiss the petition, the bench ordered that the ‘same would be considered on its own merit’.
Sibal, appearing on behalf of the Jharkhand government, and Mukul Rohtagi, counsel for Hemant Soren, filed the SLP before the apex court challenging the May 17 order. The bench, however, questioned the state government’s stand on ED report being filed in sealed cover as the Jharkhand government itself filed a report in sealed cover in the petition related to the MNREGA fund embezzlement, which was listed for hearing on Thursday along with the other two PILs related to Sorens.
While all three matters were posted for hearing on Tuesday, the bench also took exception to Ranchi deputy commissioner Chavi Ranjan filing affidavit on behalf of the state government in the mining lease matter.
Asking advocate general Rajiv Ranjan to file a written reply whether they think a ‘tainted officer’ who is out on bail in a vigilance case and his passport is seized can be considered a ‘competent authority to swear on affidavit on behalf of the state government’ before the next date of hearing.
-
Breach of every promise to marry is not a false promise: Court acquits rape accused
Mumbai: Breach of every promise of marriage is not a false promise, Mumbai sessions court said while acquitting a 33-year-old man booked for raping his girlfriend under the false promise of marriage. The court also noted that the DNA profiling of the woman's stillborn fetus did not match with the accused. The woman claimed that the accused raped her twice. The woman was eight months pregnant at the time of registering the FIR.
-
Smart Vending Zone Project: 4 years on, Ludhiana MC yet to take a final call on terminating contract
Even after four years, the finance and contract committee (F&CC) of municipal corporation has failed to take a final call on terminating the contract for establishing 250 shops under Smart Vending Zone Project near BRS Nagar Sidhwan Canal bridge (backside of the MC's Zone-D office). It was found that the civic body failed to get no-objection certificate from the irrigation department. The project was also stopped then.
-
Insurance company fined for not complying with ombudsman order
Mumbai: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum (DCDRF) for the Mumbai suburban district has directed an insurance company to pay ₹300 from August 2018 for not complying with an order of the insurance ombudsman dated July 31, 2018, to honor a car owner's claim. The insurance company rejected the claim saying that the policy was under 'no claim bonus', whileThe complainant, Derek Enterprisest had availed the claim from the previous insurance company.
-
PMC resumes biometric attendance system
The Pune Municipal Corporation resumes biometric attendance at its offices from Thursday. The practice was stopped in March 2020 due to Covid restrictions. Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar issued the circular instructing the civic staff to register attendance through the biometric system.
-
Road-widening work causes power outages in Katraj, nearby areas
Although load shedding is not taking place in any part of Maharashtra, random power outages continue to inconvenience the residents of Katraj and nearby areas as power supply cables are getting damaged by the ongoing road-widening work from Katraj chowk to Navale bridge. The localities that have faced inconvenience over the last six months include Katraj, Ambegaon, Dattanagar, Santoshnagar, Jambhulwadi, Gujarwadi, Mangadewadi and Bharati Vidyapeeth. However, complaints have increased in the last one month.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics