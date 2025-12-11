Jharkhand ministers allege Centre denying meetings after Oppn criticism

State rural development minister Deepika Pandey Singh on Thursday alleged that Union ministers have refused to grant appointments for official meetings, countering the Opposition’s claim that the state is not pursuing pending issues with the Centre. State rural development minister Deepika Pandey Singh has alleged that Union ministers have refused to grant appointments for official meetings. (HT File)

Singh’s statement came in response to a suggestion made by the Leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand assembly, Babulal Marandi, who said that state ministers should approach Union ministers and try to get their work done instead of accusing the Centre of obstructing the disbursal of funds, which also gets stuck when the state fails to meet the laid-down parameters.

“I don’t want to make certain remarks here. But this is a fact: we are not getting appointments for meetings with Union ministers despite multiple efforts. Still, for the sake of the state’s interest, we held meetings with the secretary and other concerned officials, clarifying the issues raised by the Centre,” Singh said.

Adding his voice to his cabinet colleague, parliamentary affairs minister Radhakrishna Kishore alleged that the Centre is meting out “step-motherly” treatment to Jharkhand as a non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is at the helm in the state.

However, Marandi countered the allegations, saying it was not possible.

Soon after the House assembled on Thursday, Marandi raised the issue of “pending” scholarships for SC, ST and OBC students and funds under the 15th Finance Commission.

“We have to follow central guidelines to seek funds. Instead of following those, the state framed a new guideline in 2022, which caused obstruction in the release of central funds. The state government should sort it out soon, as students are suffering,” he said.

Marandi claimed that around ₹2,600 crore under the 15th Finance Commission is “pending with the Centre due to the state government’s alleged fault”.

“The minister concerned should visit Delhi to sort this issue out. Mukhiyas are not getting their payment,” he said.

Responding to this, rural development minister Singh alleged that central ministers do not give time to state ministers for meetings, besides refuting the opposition’s charge that the Centre stops fund disbursal only when the state does not meet the parameters for it.

“We have shown them all the required documents. There have been cases when rules have been tweaked later. So we have already done everything to get the outstanding funds disbursed. We urge the opposition to engage with their leadership and get the funds cleared,” Singh said.