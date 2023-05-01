Health minister owns prohibited pistol, needs to be seized: Jharkhand MLA

Saryu Roy, an Independent Jharkhand MLA has alleged that state health minister Banna Gupta possesses a pistol that is on the “prohibited list” of the Union home ministry for use by civilians and urged the East Singhbhum district administration to seize the firearm and take legal action against the minister. G44 Model Glock Pistol (Representative Photo)

Roy on Monday said that he had written to the district administration last week and sought appropriate action, but he is yet to get a response.

“I wrote to the deputy commissioner and the arms magistrate on April 28 about the issue after it was brought to my knowledge. The minister has also displayed the arms publicly in the past, but district authorities are yet to respond. I spoke to the chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP) on Sunday. The DGP assured me that he would seek a report from the deputy commissioner and inform about the facts of the case,” said Roy.

Also Read: Traders in Uttarakhand district get ransom calls from abroad, report filed: Police

According to Roy, Gupta possesses a ‘G44 Model Glock Pistol’ which is on the prohibited list for civilians issued by the Union home ministry.

“The union home ministry had on January 7, 2023, issued a direction to all states that the firearm manufactured by Counter Measures Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and supplied by arms dealer J. Biswas & Co. Kolkata might be in violation of Arms Act and Rules and if required, the already sold (weapon) may be retrieved and deposited in the state armoury,” Roy said.

“The district authorities could easily check the records and verify if Gupta holds a license against the said firearm and take necessary action,” added Roy.

The MLA from Jamshedpur East said any violation of the Arms Act, 1959, could invite punishment of a minimum jail term of seven years.

Jharkhand health minister Gupta did not respond to phone calls. Moreover, East Singhbhum (Jamshedpur) deputy commissioner Vijay Jadhav said no action has been taken on the complaint from Roy.