Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Traders in Uttarakhand district get ransom calls from abroad, report filed: Police

Traders in Uttarakhand district get ransom calls from abroad, report filed: Police

ByHT Correspondent
May 01, 2023 05:23 PM IST

Last week, two jewellers in Sitarganj received ransom calls with callers demanding them to pay a ransom of ₹30 to ₹50 lakh

Traders in US Nagar district of Uttarakhand have alleged that they are receiving ransom calls from abroad. Police are yet to trace the callers.

Police said these ransom calls are coming on WhatsApp and callers are using the same number. (File image)
Police said these ransom calls are coming on WhatsApp and callers are using the same number. (File image)

“These ransom calls are coming on WhatsApp and callers are using the same number. Police are trying to track the callers. We are also trying to locate local miscreants who are providing traders mobile numbers of the traders to the callers, said Manjunath TC, senior superintendent of police (SSP), US Nagar.

Also Read: Pune police arrest man for threatening, extorting from politicians

According to police, three jewellery traders of Kashipur received ransom calls on November 1, 2022. These calls came from abroad and traders were threatened with dire consequences if the ransom was not paid. Callers of these calls used Arshdeep Singh Dalla’s name. Dalla hails from the Monga district of Punjab and resides in Canada. He has connections with Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), a terrorist outfit supported by Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, said police.

Police said a farmer in Kashipur received such a call on March 31 and was asked to pay ransom for 1 crore.

He filed a police complaint after the incident.

Last week, two jewellers in Sitarganj received ransom calls with callers demanding them to pay a ransom of 30 to 50 lakh.

“Police, Special Operation Group (SOG), Special Task Force (STF) and intelligence agencies are leaving no stone unturned to reach the callers and criminals involved in calling and in providing mobile numbers of the traders to the callers,” said the SSP.

“Since these calls are virtual calls, police are facing difficulty to trace the callers,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttarakhand police
uttarakhand police
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out