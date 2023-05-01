Traders in Uttarakhand district get ransom calls from abroad, report filed: Police

Traders in US Nagar district of Uttarakhand have alleged that they are receiving ransom calls from abroad. Police are yet to trace the callers. Police said these ransom calls are coming on WhatsApp and callers are using the same number. (File image)

“These ransom calls are coming on WhatsApp and callers are using the same number. Police are trying to track the callers. We are also trying to locate local miscreants who are providing traders mobile numbers of the traders to the callers, said Manjunath TC, senior superintendent of police (SSP), US Nagar.

According to police, three jewellery traders of Kashipur received ransom calls on November 1, 2022. These calls came from abroad and traders were threatened with dire consequences if the ransom was not paid. Callers of these calls used Arshdeep Singh Dalla’s name. Dalla hails from the Monga district of Punjab and resides in Canada. He has connections with Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), a terrorist outfit supported by Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, said police.

Police said a farmer in Kashipur received such a call on March 31 and was asked to pay ransom for ₹1 crore.

He filed a police complaint after the incident.

Last week, two jewellers in Sitarganj received ransom calls with callers demanding them to pay a ransom of ₹30 to ₹50 lakh.

“Police, Special Operation Group (SOG), Special Task Force (STF) and intelligence agencies are leaving no stone unturned to reach the callers and criminals involved in calling and in providing mobile numbers of the traders to the callers,” said the SSP.

“Since these calls are virtual calls, police are facing difficulty to trace the callers,” he added.