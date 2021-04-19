Jharkhand: Palamu MP releases 30L to ensure oxygen, medical supply for patients

In a bid to extend his support in the ongoing fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Palamu Member of Parliament (MP) VD Ram has released ₹15 lakh each for Palamu and Garhwa districts from his local development funds to ensure an adequate supply of oxygen and medicines for the treatment of in his constituency.

The MP said on Sunday, “The nation is battling against the Covid-19 pandemic...this has put an enormous load on the existing health infrastructure. So, in a bid to extend my support, I have released ₹15 lakh each to Palamu and Garhwa from my local area development fund.”

Ram said the fund will be used to ensure the supply of oxygen and Remdesivir injection to Covid-19 patients, besides requesting both district administrations to grant approval without delay.

“If need be, I will release more funds so that needy patients do not suffer,” he said. The number of active cases in Palamu stood at 258, while the same in Garhwa was 278 till Saturday night.