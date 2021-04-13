IND USA
The state now has 15,343 active cases, while 1,25,175 people have recovered from the disease to date.
ranchi news

Jharkhand reports 2,366 new Covid-19 cases, 19 fresh fatalities

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 10:25 AM IST

Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally rose to 1,41,750 on Tuesday as 2,366 more people tested positive for the infection, while 19 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,232, a health official said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 787, followed by East Singhbhum (370) and Ramgarh (142), he said.

Ranchi and Dhanbad districts recorded eight fresh fatalities each, followed by two in East Singhbhum and one in Lohardaga, the official said.

The state now has 15,343 active cases, while 1,25,175 people have recovered from the disease to date.

The administration has tested 37,028 samples for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

