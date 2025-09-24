Jharkhand: Three Maoists killed in encounter in Gumla

Three members of Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a splinter group of the outlawed CPI (Maoists), were killed in a gunfight with security personnel in Gumla district, police officials said on Wednesday. Among the three killed, one named Chhotu Oraon, carried a cash reward of ₹ 5 lakh bounty. (Representative file photo)

“The encounter took place between JJMP members and a joint team of Jharkhand Jaguar and Gumla district police. Three bodies and arms have been recovered. Further process of identification is on,” a senior Jharkhand police official said.

Among the three killed, one named Chhotu Oraon, carried a cash reward of ₹5 lakh bounty, officials aware of the details said.

In a similar operation on Monday, security forces gunned down two Maoists in an encounter in the Abujhmad area of Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district.

The gunfight broke out in the early hours of the day when a search party was on patrol in the Abujhmad region, located along the Maharashtra–Chhattisgarh border. The forces had received information about the presence of Maoist cadres, a police official said.