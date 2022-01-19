J’khand Cabinet clears petrol subsidy scheme

RANCHI The Jharkhand cabinet on Wednesday approved the petrol subsidy scheme aimed at providing ₹250 every month through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to each of the eligible ration card holders in the state who own an on-road two-wheeler.

In order to roll out the scheme on Republic Day from Dumka, chief minister Hemant Soren also launched CMSUPPORTS App for registration and verification of all beneficiaries under the scheme.

“All beneficiaries registered under the national food security Act and the state food security Act who have an on-road two wheeler would be eligible for ₹250 as petrol subsidy every month. The money would be transferred through DBT in their bank account. The scheme is estimated to cost the state government ₹901.86 crore annually. A provision of ₹100.49 crore has been made for the remaining months of the current financial year 2021-22,” said cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel.

Though the exact number of beneficiaries are yet to be ascertained, there are around 59 lakh beneficiaries under the NFSA in the state.

The petrol subsidy scheme would be rolled by chief minister from Dumka on January 26. To avail the scheme, beneficiaries ought to be a ration card holder of the state and their card needs to be linked with Aadhar.

“The bank account of the applicant should be linked with Aadhar and updated mobile number. The two-wheeler should be registered in name of the applicant. The vehicle needs to be registered in Jharkhand and the applicant should have a driving licence,” an official said.

The applicant would have to feed in his/her ration card and Aadhar details on the app, which would further function on an OTP-based system for further verifications.

“While the office of district supply officer would verify ration card details, the district transport department would very the vehicle registration authenticity. Once approved, the applicant would be eligible for the monthly subsidy,” an official said.