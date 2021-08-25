J’khand cabinet: No more party-wise polls for post of mayor, municipality chairman; BJP opposes move

Reversing the decision of the previous BJP government, the Hemant Soren government has decided to conduct the election of mayor and chairman of the urban local bodies in the state on a non-party basis.

The state cabinet has given its nod to the Jharkhand Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which would be tabled for approval in the upcoming monsoon session of the Jharkhand assembly next week.

“The decision of the state government is in the interest of people. These are local body polls and conducting it on a non-party basis would end the unusual influence of the political parties and help local aspirations,” said JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey.

After the amendments, willing candidates would be able to contest the post of mayor in the municipal corporations and chairman of municipalities without a party symbol. The amendment in the municipal Act will also give rights to the state government to cancel the appointment of municipal heads if they do not attend three consecutive meetings of the house, sources said.

There are 34 urban local bodies in the state and the last election was held in 2018 on party basis after the then Raghubar Das government had amended the municipal Act and introduced election with party symbols for the post of heads of the municipal corporations and other municipalities. The BJP had then won in 20 of the 34 local bodies.

While the move has been hailed by the ruling JMM, the opposition BJP has opposed the move. BJP legislature party leader Babulal Marandi said the state government should review its decision.

The BJP said the move would give an advantage to money bags with muscle power. “The population of a corporation like Ranchi would be around 15 lakh. It will not be possible for a common person to reach out to the electorate on their own. This would provide an advantage to people with money and muscle power. The government needs to review its decision,” said Marandi.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shabdeo also charged that the state government was bringing this legislation as it wants to prevent the fallout of its impending loss in the municipal polls.

“They know people would punish them due to their failure in governance in the past two years. So they don’t want to be seen being defeated. But people understand all these tactics,” added Shahdeo.