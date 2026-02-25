J’khand CM Soren praises Budget; LoP Marandi calls it jugglery of words

Chief minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday praised his government, stating the state would soon start reaping its benefits, even as leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi described the 2026-27 budgetary proposals as a jugglery of words. Jharkhand LoP Babulal Marandi in Assembly on Tuesday

Speaking to reporters, the CM said, “The government’s idea and vision are reflected in the budget. The budget speech explained it very well. Its outcome will also be visible soon. No section of society or sector of the economy has been left out. Everything has been taken care of.”

LoP Marandi called the Budget disappointing, anti-people and anti-development.

“The people of the state had high hopes that this Budget would provide concrete solutions to problems like inflation, unemployment, poor infrastructure and health issues, but the government has resorted only to empty promises.

The poor, farmers, women, students, youth—every segment of society—feel neglected and betrayed by this budget. The government’s directionlessness and lack of coordination between departments are clearly evident in this Budget,” Marandi said.

Describing it as a jugglery of words, the LoP also questioned the allegations that the Centre was not disbursing funds to the state.

“The Centre was to give ₹47,000 crore as its share of taxes in the current fiscal. As of February 14, it has already disbursed ₹41,878 crore, which is 89 per cent of the total. Still one and half months left, the money would come. They (state government) are cheating the people of the state. They are basically targeting the Centre to deflect attention from their failure,” said Marandi.

On the issue of alleged delay in disbursal of grant-in aid, the BJP leader said the central component in the schemes was disbursed by the Centre only after the states provided ultisation certificates after spending their share.

“They had targeted to get ₹17,000 crore as grant-in aid. But they have been able to take only 32 per cent of that amount. How will they get money if they don’t work? They are not getting money because they are not working,” he added.