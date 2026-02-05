J’khand secures ₹1.27 L cr investment proposals: Govt
Jharkhand's delegation to Davos and the UK secured ₹1,27,055 crore in investments, promising 46,555 jobs and positioning the state as an industrial hub.
The engagements of the high-level delegation led by chief minister Hemant Soren for strategic participation at the World Economic Forum to Davos and a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom last month has resulted in proposed investments totalling ₹1,27,055 crore, with the potential to generate over 46,555 direct and indirect employment opportunities across Jharkhand, officials said on Wednesday.
The twin visit has unlocked major investment interest through Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and Letters of Intent (LoIs) across core industrial sectors, officials claimed.
“The proposals position Jharkhand as a national hub for advanced steel manufacturing, clean energy, cement, automotive components, nuclear and renewable power, and high-value downstream metals, driven by modern, low-carbon, and efficiency-focused technologies,” an official from the chief minister’s office said.
In a statement issued by his office, chief minister Hemant Soren said the interest received after Davos and UK engagements would accelerate Jharkhand’s transformation into a future-ready industrial state.
“These partnerships go beyond investment; they bring technology, jobs, and long-term economic resilience. Our focus remains on sustainable growth, employment generation, and making Jharkhand a preferred destination for global industry,” Soren said.
The Government will work closely with investors to ensure speedy clearances, infrastructure support, and time-bound project implementation, he added.
Officials who were part of the delegation said the strategic outcomes of Davos & UK engagements reflected strong global confidence in Jharkhand’s, mineral-rich resource base, skilled workforce, industry-ready land banks, proactive policy environment and focus on sustainable and low-carbon manufacturing.
