The engagements of the high-level delegation led by chief minister Hemant Soren for strategic participation at the World Economic Forum to Davos and a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom last month has resulted in proposed investments totalling ₹1,27,055 crore, with the potential to generate over 46,555 direct and indirect employment opportunities across Jharkhand, officials said on Wednesday. J’khand secures ₹1.27 L cr investment proposals: Govt

The twin visit has unlocked major investment interest through Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and Letters of Intent (LoIs) across core industrial sectors, officials claimed.

“The proposals position Jharkhand as a national hub for advanced steel manufacturing, clean energy, cement, automotive components, nuclear and renewable power, and high-value downstream metals, driven by modern, low-carbon, and efficiency-focused technologies,” an official from the chief minister’s office said.

In a statement issued by his office, chief minister Hemant Soren said the interest received after Davos and UK engagements would accelerate Jharkhand’s transformation into a future-ready industrial state.

“These partnerships go beyond investment; they bring technology, jobs, and long-term economic resilience. Our focus remains on sustainable growth, employment generation, and making Jharkhand a preferred destination for global industry,” Soren said.

The Government will work closely with investors to ensure speedy clearances, infrastructure support, and time-bound project implementation, he added.

Officials who were part of the delegation said the strategic outcomes of Davos & UK engagements reflected strong global confidence in Jharkhand’s, mineral-rich resource base, skilled workforce, industry-ready land banks, proactive policy environment and focus on sustainable and low-carbon manufacturing.