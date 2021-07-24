JMM, Cong accuses BJP of ‘destabilising’ Soren govt after 3 held in Ranchi with cash

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress party on Saturday accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the Hemant Soren-led government after three persons were arrested by Ranchi police allegedly with illegal cash, HT has learnt.

While police were yet to come out with an official statement on the arrest, people familiar with the development said the three, who were produced before a local court and sent into judicial custody, were held during a raid at a prime hotel in Ranchi on Friday night.

The police reportedly filed an FIR in the incident with the Kotwali police station. A copy of the FIR went viral on social media according to which the police recovered ₹2 lakh cash from the trio. The police booked them under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, accusing the three of trying to ‘deatabilise’ the government.

Deputy inspector general of Ranchi said the district police officials would issue a statement in the case. However, Ranchi officials including the senior superintendent of police did not take any calls made by HT.

Reacting to the media reports, JMM principal general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said the incident was related to continued efforts by the BJP to destabilise the Hemant Soren government.

“The police would comment on the case in detail. However, the pattern is similar to what the BJP tried to do in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for pulling down the government. They need to know that people who are in power now have come out of a movement. Neither the people of Jharkhand nor the JMM, Congress and RJD MLAs could be bought,” Bhattacharya told reporters.

Jharkhand Congress working president Rajesh Thakur said the BJP has been trying to destabilise opposition governments across the country and is trying the same in Jharkhand.

“Jharkhand BJP leaders have repeatedly made statements that they would change the government in the state. However, the Jharkhand Police and its special branch have done a good job in exposing them,” said Thakur.

The BJP reacted, saying it was a cooked up case to give a message against their own ‘disgruntled’ MLAs and demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident.

“Their own MLAs are rebelling against the government. The case has been cooked up to give them a message. We demand a CBI probe in the incident to ensure a fair probe in the case,” said Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo.