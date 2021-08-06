JMM minister urges CM to include Bhojpuri, Magahi in JSSC examinations

Water resources minister and JMM leader Mithilesh Thakur on Friday urged chief minister (CM) Hemant Soren to include Bhojpuri and Magahi in the list of regional language papers.

The minister met the CM on Friday and submitted a memorandum to that effect. In a social media post, the minister said the CM has assured to look into the demand.

In his memorandum to the CM, Thakur underlined that people in the three districts in Palamu division and Chatra district in North Chhotangpur speak Bhojpuri and Magahi and if these languages are not included in the regional language options, candidates from these districts would not be able to apply for job examinations organised by the JSSC.

The minister further said that these two languages are also prevalent in several north Chhottanagpur districts, including Hazaribag, Koderma, Dhanbad and Bokaro.

