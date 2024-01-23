JMM-BJP engage in ward of words over FIR against CRPF officials

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaged in a war of words on Tuesday over the first information report (FIR) filed against the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for allegedly conspiring against the state government. BJP played down the allegation, describing the move as “a security measure for ED officials who were under threat from JMM cadre (ANI)

The JMM has alleged that the CRPF deployment near the chief minister’s residence during the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) questioning on January 20 was part of a conspiracy to arrest CM Hemant Soren and impose president’s rule in the state.

On the other hand, the BJP played down the allegation, describing the move as “a security measure for ED officials who were under threat from the JMM cadre”.

The two parties engaged in a war of words after the Ranchi police registered an FIR against unnamed CRPF officials under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Tuesday, Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi described the FIR and the JMM allegations as diversionary tactics to deflect attention from serious allegations against their leader.

“What’s wrong if the CRPF went there for the security of ED officials who were under threat from JMM workers, who had arrived with bows and arrows? Haven’t we seen what has happened with ED officials in West Bengal? They have booked CRPF officials for violating Section 144. In that case, the police should also file a case against the chief minister who addressed hundreds of workers on the road standing atop a vehicle,” said Marandi.

Marandi also said there was no need to take Soren to Delhi’s Tihar jail. “We already have Hotwar jail in Ranchi. No matter how much they run away, all those involved in corruption would land up there.”

The BJP leader’s statement came after JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya alleged that the CRPF had tried to enter the CM’s residence with the intention of arresting the chief minister.

“The CRPF men reached the CM’s residence unprovoked when the state police had already assured full security. However, the CRPF team reached there without any authorization. It was part of a conspiracy to provoke the JMM workers and create a situation to impose the president’s rule. There was a plan to arrest the chief minister and take him to Delhi. A charter plane was also parked at Ranchi airport to take him to Delhi,” said Bhattacharya.

Meanwhile, the BJP chief welcomed the Delhi high court decision on Monday rejecting JMM chief Shibu Soren’s plea demanding a stay on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against him on direction from the Lokpal.

“Instead of running away and knocking on doors of different courts, they should join the probe if they have nothing to hide,” he added.