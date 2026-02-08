Jual Oram hails Union Budget, calls it ‘reform express’

Union minister of tribal affairs (UMoTA) Jual Oram has described the Union Budget 2026 as the “reform express” that would propel Jharkhand onto a fast-paced track of development. Union minister of tribal affairs (UMoTA) Jual Oram has described the Union Budget 2026 as the “reform express”. (HT Photo)

“The Union government has given Jharkhand more than ₹4.18 lakh crore in financial assistance during the past 12 years. Tax devolution in 2026–27 has been projected in Budget 2026, and the grant was ₹17,057 crore. This year, the Railway budget for the state is ₹17,600 crore. Seven Vande Bharat Express trains, 57 Amrit Bharat stations, including Tatanagar, Ghatshila and Chaibasa, 3,633 km of national highways, the Ranchi-Kolkata greenfield corridor, and 1,000 km of highway projects worth ₹30,575 crore have been allotted to Jharkhand in the budget,” Oram told a press conference here in Jamshedpur on Saturday.

Oram further stated that making the Deogarh and Jamshedpur airports operational, including Ranchi in the Krishi Udan Yojna, developing eco-tourism circuits in Dalma, Netarhat and Betla, developing Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deogarh into an international tourism centre, and proposing two Kendriya Vidyalayas in Jharkhand out of 85 sanctioned are key projects for the state. “AIIMS is functioning in Deogarh, while medical colleges in Dumka, Hazaribagh, Palamu, Koderma and Chaibasa have been approved,” added Oram.

“The budget has focused on industry, MSMEs and infrastructure development, which will immensely benefit industrial areas like Jamshedpur. ₹10,000 crore has been allocated for the manufacturing sector, ₹10,000 crore for the MSME growth fund, and ₹20,000 crore for the growth of micro enterprises. The budget has proposed promoting integrated processing areas for the textile sector, high-tech tool rooms and mineral processing areas. It has also focused on developing small cities and towns with investment in traffic, electricity, internet and civic facilities. This budget is a reform express focused on ease of living, ease of doing business, employment generation and production growth. ₹40,000 crore in investment in semiconductors and ₹10,000 crore in the biopharma medicine sector are going to be game-changers,” asserted Oram.

The minister stated that this year’s Budget proposes spending ₹79,000 crore on PM Janman and the Dharti Aba Tribal Village Excellence Yojna, which will cover thousands of villages in Jharkhand.

“Apart from this, 20 million Jan Dhan accounts, 13.5 million Ayushman cards, 3.89 million Ujjwala connections, tap drinking water to 3.44 million households, and 26.4 million beneficiaries have been linked to the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna in the state,” added Oram.