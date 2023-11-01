Markets deserted during shutdown called by traders in Dhanbad

The bandh called by traders to protest against the deteriorating law and order situation in Dhanbad, especially the increased attacks on traders, received a widespread response on Wednesday, people close to the matter said. The bandh called by traders to protest against the deteriorating law and order situation in Dhanbad received a widespread response (HT Photo)

According to the people, several shops and business establishments remained closed, while private and government offices, schools, and colleges remained open.

A few shops, including vegetable outlets that had opened in the early morning at different places in the district, closed after 10 a.m. in the Dhanbad town area. Vehicular traffic remained normal, as auto-rickshaw movement, the primary mode of vehicular transport, was not disrupted, they added.

The bandh was effective in urban areas of the district, including Dhanbad town, Jharia, Kendua, Katras, etc. However, rural areas in remote locations such as Tundi, Topchanchi, Nirsa, and Baghmara remained largely unaffected by the bandh.

Rajiv Sharma, the former president of the Federation of Dhanbad Zila Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “The strike was a complete success as traders from across the district participated in it.”

Meanwhile, amid growing concerns about the law and order situation, triggered by the shooting of a trader, Deepak Agarwal, at his shop on October 28 by unidentified criminals in Bank More, Dhanbad Police launched a crackdown on the criminals.

Seven persons have been arrested in connection with the attack on Deepak, and among the apprehended is Md Chhotu, a shooter associated with the fugitive gangster Prince Khan gang of Dhanbad, police said.

Md Chhotu was injured in a police firing during his arrest on Wednesday as he attempted to escape from the police. He also fired on the police, resulting in injury to a police sub-inspector, police added.

Sanjeev Kumar, Dhanbad senior superintendent of police (SSP), said, “During the investigation of the case of the attack on Deepak Agarwal, we first arrested three persons, including Rahul Singh, Pintu Kumar Mahto, and Vikas Kumar Singh on Tuesday.”

“The trio sustained minor injuries during the police raid as they attempted to escape. During police questioning, they revealed the names of four more individuals, including Md Chhotu, Rehan Raja, Atif Ali, and Sahil Ansari. Md Chhotu acted as the main shooter who fired on Deepak Agarwal, while Rehan Raja managed the entire infrastructure for the attack. The remaining four were arrested on Wednesday.”

The SSP also stated that they recovered two pistols, seven live cartridges, three mobile phones, and the motorcycle used by the shooters. He said, “The message is very clear that we will not tolerate any criminal activity in Dhanbad.”

