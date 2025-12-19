Muslim group stages protest in Mandar over Bihar CM’s veil incident

Members of the Muslim community, under the banner of Mandar Anjuman Islamia, held a protest rally in Ranchi’s Mandar area on Friday against a viral video purportedly showing Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar pulling down a woman’s naqab (veil) during a recent government event in Patna where Ayush doctors were receiving appointment letters. Members of the Muslim community, under the banner of Mandar Anjuman Islamia, held a protest rally in Ranchi’s Mandar area. (HT Photo)

“Strong outrage was witnessed in Mandar on Friday over the alleged incident of a Muslim woman’s hijab being pulled off during an appointment letter distribution programme in Bihar. A block-level protest rally was organised after Friday prayers under the auspices of the Mandar Anjuman Islamia, in which a large number of Muslim women, youth and social activists participated,” a police official said.

“The rally started from Mandar Bazaar Tand and proceeded to Tangbasli Chowk under the Mandar police station area. The entire area resonated with slogans during the rally. The protesters carried placards with slogans such as ‘Stop insulting women’, ‘Hijab is our identity’ and ‘Respect the Constitution’,” the official added.

Another police official familiar with the matter said that during the rally, protesters reached Mandar Chowk, where they burnt an effigy of Bihar chief minister Kumar. Following this, they blocked the road for some time and raised slogans.

“Slogans such as ‘Nitish Kumar down with you’, ‘Respect women’ and ‘Where did the “Save the Daughter” slogan go?’ were chanted. Those participating in the protest unanimously demanded a public apology from CM Kumar. They said the movement would continue until the chief minister apologises. The protesters also warned that if such incidents happen again, the movement would be intensified from the state to the national level,” the official said.

Officer-in-charge of Mandar police station, Manoj Karmali, confirmed the protest, saying the programme remained peaceful. “The protest programme remained peaceful. Additional police forces were deployed as a precaution,” he said.

Complaint lodged against Bihar CM

Earlier on Thursday, social activist Murtuza Alam filed a complaint at Itki police station against the Bihar chief minister, demanding that a criminal case be registered against him. According to the complaint, CM Nitish Kumar violated the religious and personal freedom and dignity of a Muslim woman doctor by forcibly removing her veil while she was on stage at a public event.

Officer-in-charge of Itki police station, Manish Kumar, confirmed the complaint. “A ‘sanha’ has been registered based on the complaint,” Kumar said.

A police official said a “sanha” refers to an entry made in a special station diary for reporting non-cognisable offences or general information, distinct from a formal first information report (FIR) for serious crimes. It serves as a preliminary record of minor incidents or information received.

According to the complaint filed by Alam, while addressing a Bihar government programme from the stage, chief minister Kumar removed the veil of a Muslim woman doctor standing next to him without her permission. A video clip of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Citing the Constitution and the law, the complainant claimed that the chief minister’s act violated the rights to equality, personal liberty and religious freedom guaranteed under Articles 14, 15, 21 and 25 of the Indian Constitution. The complaint described the act as “highly objectionable”, stating that it has hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community, especially women, and has negatively impacted social harmony and public peace.

Reacting to the protests over the issue, Janata Dal (United) state spokesperson Sagar Kumar said the exercise was uncalled for.

“Nitish Kumar is an example for the minority community. He has never ignored them. Even while being in the NDA alliance, he protected their interests. The sole purpose of removing the hijab was to ensure that the female Ayurvedic doctor’s photograph looked good, so that Bihar could recognise her and her talent. The minority community voted for Nitish Kumar in the Bihar elections, which has frustrated the Opposition,” Kumar said.