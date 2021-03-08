IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / NHRC notices to Jharkhand govt, ministry of social justice over delay of pension
Reportedly, all the eligible persons are not being paid pension despite protest by people for long.(PTI)
Reportedly, all the eligible persons are not being paid pension despite protest by people for long.(PTI)
ranchi news

NHRC notices to Jharkhand govt, ministry of social justice over delay of pension

In a statement, the rights panel said it has taken cognisance of a media report, and observed that the contents of it, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violation.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:26 PM IST

The NHRC has issued notices to the Jharkhand government and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment over reported "delay and denial" of pension and "diversion of funds" meant for senior citizens, widows and the specially-abled, officials said on Monday.

In a statement, the rights panel said it has taken cognisance of a media report, and observed that the contents of it, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violation.

"The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on the basis of a media report has observed that it appears the funds became a bone of contention between the Centre and the government of Jharkhand for a considerable period resulting in denial or delayed payment of financial assistance under various schemes, including the old-age pension and Covid relief payments under the Pradhan Mantri Gharib Kalyan Yojana, PMGKY, in the state," it said.

Reportedly, since July last year that is in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, which disrupted the livelihood of lakhs of people across the country, the government of Jharkhand "stopped distribution" of pensions to nearly 10 lakh eligible widows, senior citizens and specially-abled citizen across the state, the statement said.

Issuing notices to the Jharkhand government through its chief secretary and the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment through its secretary, the commission has expressed concern as to how the money received from the Centre under one head, was reportedly utilised for another head, "resulting thereby in denial of basic need for survival of the poor people", the statement said.

The NHRC has also expressed concern over a "reported huge gap" between the beneficiaries on the roll, and those actually getting the pension under various categories. The state government and the ministry have been given six weeks to submit a detailed report, it said.

The statement said that the media report highlighted the case study of a 62-year-old small farmer, with a meagre income, who had to borrow more than 10,000 from relatives to pay his hospital bills when his leg was fractured in Ukamar village in Latehar district in July last year.

But for five months after his fracture, he did not receive any pension money of 1,000 per month, as per his entitlement under a central government scheme for senior citizens, it added.

Reportedly, all the eligible persons are not being paid pension despite protest by people for long. There is a huge gap of about 64 per cent between the beneficiaries on the rolls, and the ones who are actually getting the pension under different categories, the statement said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Reportedly, all the eligible persons are not being paid pension despite protest by people for long.(PTI)
Reportedly, all the eligible persons are not being paid pension despite protest by people for long.(PTI)
ranchi news

NHRC notices to Jharkhand govt, ministry of social justice over delay of pension

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:26 PM IST
In a statement, the rights panel said it has taken cognisance of a media report, and observed that the contents of it, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ranchi news

2 arrested for raping and killing a pregnant Jharkhand teenager in Palamu

By Vishal Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Daltonganj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:31 AM IST
  • A special investigation team was formed to crack this case. It found some leads based on the mobiles calls made to the girl.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jharkhand forest officials say the fires are under control. (file photo/representative)(PTI)
Jharkhand forest officials say the fires are under control. (file photo/representative)(PTI)
ranchi news

Forest fire in Ranchi and surroundings poses threat to wild animals, environment

By Sanjoy Dey | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:48 AM IST
  • An environmentalist said such fires are started in small patches, mostly to collect mahua flowers in Jharkhand during this season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: NCP party chief Sharad Pawar.(HT photo)
File photo: NCP party chief Sharad Pawar.(HT photo)
ranchi news

‘PM has time for Kolkata but not for farmers in Delhi’: Sharad Pawar

By Sanjoy Dey, Ranchi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:50 PM IST
  • Pawar was addressing a party workers’ meeting at Ranchi’s Harmu ground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The discovery will help understand the impact of Buddhism in Jharkhand.(HT Photo)
The discovery will help understand the impact of Buddhism in Jharkhand.(HT Photo)
ranchi news

10th century Buddha Vihar discovered in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag

By Sanjoy Dey | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Ranchi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:06 PM IST
  • As per the evidence found in Hazaribagh, it appeared that the Buddhist structures were built during the Pala period, said an archaeologist with the ASI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Petrol pumps in districts neighbouring UP have taken a hit due to the smuggling and illegal sale of Diesel.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Petrol pumps in districts neighbouring UP have taken a hit due to the smuggling and illegal sale of Diesel.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
ranchi news

Jharkhand petroleum dealers body demands reduction of VAT on diesel

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Jharkhand Petroleum Dealers Association (JPDA) president Ashok Singh and general secretary Sanjiv Rana said that the price of petroleum products in Jharkhand was higher than in neighbouring states due to the high VAT rate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
File photo: Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
ranchi news

Tribal people are not Hindus, says Soren; BJP launches attack

By HT Correspondent, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:16 AM IST
Soren was speaking on Saturday at the India Conference at Harvard 2021, organised by students of Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo and chief minister Hemant Soren.(PTI)
File photo: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo and chief minister Hemant Soren.(PTI)
ranchi news

Jharkhand to reopen colleges, coaching centres, cinema halls from March 1

By Sanjoy Dey, Ranchi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:28 AM IST
  • Classes for students studying in class 8 and above are also set to resume in schools.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The robbers held the driver and the conductor at gunpoint during the robbery.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The robbers held the driver and the conductor at gunpoint during the robbery.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ranchi news

Dacoits gun down passenger in bus robbery in Jharkhand

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dhanbad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:11 AM IST
  • The robbery occurred between 3.30 am and 4 am while the bus was on the way to Biharsharif, Bihar from Kolkata. Dacoits, reportedly half a dozen in numbers, had boarded the bus at Kolkata posing as passengers
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soon after the forces reached the area, the Maoists opened fire at them. In the ensuing gun battle that last for around 3 hours, a Maoist was killed. (Representative Photo)
Soon after the forces reached the area, the Maoists opened fire at them. In the ensuing gun battle that last for around 3 hours, a Maoist was killed. (Representative Photo)
ranchi news

2 CRPF jawans injured in gun-battle with Maoists in Jharkhand

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:30 PM IST
The incident took place in Jhumra Pahad forest in Jageshwar Vihar police station area on Wednesday night, they said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NDRF, SDRF, ITBP and army personnel carrying out search and rescue operation while clearing the debris of a tunnel after the glacier burst in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. (ANI)
NDRF, SDRF, ITBP and army personnel carrying out search and rescue operation while clearing the debris of a tunnel after the glacier burst in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. (ANI)
ranchi news

Number of Jharkhand residents missing in Chamoli district rises to 21

By Sanjoy Dey, Ranchi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:30 PM IST
  • Ten people, who are stranded, want to return to Jharkhand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ITBP personnel carry out rescue works near the Tapovan hydel project a day after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing massive flood in Dhauli Ganga River in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand,(PTI)
ITBP personnel carry out rescue works near the Tapovan hydel project a day after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing massive flood in Dhauli Ganga River in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand,(PTI)
ranchi news

At least 15 Jharkhand labourers feared missing following Chamoli disaster

By Sanjoy Dey, Ranchi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:15 PM IST
  • While nine labourers belonged to Jharkhand's Bethat village, six hailed from Ramgarh district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The dead woman's body. Focus on hand(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The dead woman's body. Focus on hand(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ranchi news

Domestic help kills self after assaulting CRPF commandant’s kin in Ranchi

By HT Correspondent, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:47 AM IST
  • The CRPF commandant told police that the domestic maid appeared to be mentally unstable for the past few days and had turned aggressive all of a sudden.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
File photo: Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
ranchi news

Former Jharkhand minister Haji Ansari’s son inducted in Hemant Soren cabinet

By Vishal Kant, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:40 PM IST
  • Hemant Soren decided to induct Haji Ansari’s son, who is not yet a member of the Jharkhand legislative assembly, as the 10th member of his cabinet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The front line workers of Aanganbari Sevika of the rural area being given the Covid-19 vaccines by the health department at Referal hospital, in Ranchi on Monday.(ANI)
The front line workers of Aanganbari Sevika of the rural area being given the Covid-19 vaccines by the health department at Referal hospital, in Ranchi on Monday.(ANI)
ranchi news

No new Covid-19 fatality in Jharkhand, tally rises to 118,897

PTI, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:23 AM IST
Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 33, followed by East Singhbhum at nine and Dhanbad and Dumka at three each.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP