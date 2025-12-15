Odisha Dy CM seeks honours for Porahat icon; writes to Jharkhand CM Soren

The deputy chief minister of Odisha, Kanak Vardhan Singh Dev, has written a letter to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, requesting him to constitute a chair and a scholarship at the Kolhan University in the name of Raja Arjun Singh, a noted freedom fighter from Porahat in the West Singhbhum district, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The deputy chief minister of Odisha, Kanak Vardhan Singh Dev, has written a letter to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. (HT Photo)

In his letter, dated December 13, Dy CM Dev, who holds the charge of agriculture and farmers’ empowerment along with the energy ministry in the Mohan Majhi Cabinet, stated, “Porahat’s hero Raja Arjun Singh played a historically important role in the first freedom battle in 1857. But he has not received the expected honour that this great hero of undivided Singhbhum deserves. The hero of Porahat must be conferred with historic honour by constituting a chair and a scholarship in the name of Raja Arjun Singh at Kolhan University.”

“Dear Sorenji, I wish to draw your attention and bring to your notice Raja Arjun Singh of Porahat (Singhbhum, Jharkhand), the unsung hero of the first war of independence in 1857. It is obvious that the history of this region has been silent in addressing the legitimate concerns of the people of the erstwhile Singhbhum region in giving a rightful place to the events of 1857 on their merits in text and content,” Singh Dev further said in his letter to Soren.

The Odisha leader said that giving Raja Arjun Singh due recognition for his contributions in Indian history would be a fitting tribute “to this distinguished leader of the first war of Independence”.