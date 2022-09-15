Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Office of profit case: Jharkhand CM Soren asks governor Bais to clear air on EC opinion

Published on Sep 15, 2022 04:33 PM IST

Jharkhand political crisis: The EC had sent its decision on the matter to Bais on August 25. Though the EC’s opinion has not yet been made public, reports have emerged that it has recommended the chief minister’s disqualification as an MLA.

File photo of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (Hindustan Times)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday called on governor Ramesh Bais and submitted a letter demanding a copy of the Election Commission's opinion in the office of profit case against him.

The poll panel had sent its decision on the matter to Bais on August 25. Though the EC’s decision has not yet been made public, reports have emerged that the EC has recommended the chief minister’s disqualification as an MLA.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) boss had allegedly procured stone mining leases in his name while being the chief minister and holding the mines portfolio.

Amid political crisis in the state over the CM's fate, Bais paid a visit to Delhi on September 2 and returned to Ranchi on September 8.

The governor went to Delhi a day after assuring the ruling UPA MLAs at a meeting that he will clear all doubts regarding the CM soon.

The crisis in the eastern state began late last month after the EC's move in the case following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren’s disqualification from the assembly in the office of profit case under provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

In a joint statement on August 28, UPA constituents had accused Bais of encouraging political horse-trading by “deliberately delaying” announcing the decision.

The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) had shifted its MLAs to a resort in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh on August 30 amid concerns over the BJP's attempt to poach some of the ruling camp leaders and bring down the JMM_led government.

The MLAs returned to Ranchi on September 5 and a day later, Soren proved his majority during a special session of the Assembly.

The UPA has said the CM's disqualification as an MLA will not affect the government, as the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition enjoys an absolute majority in the 81-member House.

The JMM, the largest party, has 30 MLAs, the Congress 18 legislators, and the RJD one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.

(With agency inputs)

