Official, police attacked in Jharkhand for trying to seize illegally-mined sand

Unidentified men attacked an official and a police team when they tried to seize tractors carrying illegally mined sand near a river in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district, police said on Friday. A policeman’s rifle was also snatched and thrown into the river. The rifle was found later.

The incident took place on Wednesday. But it came to light after when a video showing the men attacking block development officer Prem Chand Sinha and the police team went viral.

A case has been registered against seven named and unnamed accused. Hazaribag police superintendent Manoj Ratan Chothe said they have so far arrested three accused. “We are looking for all the accused. No one would be spared,” said Chothe.

Sinha said that three tractors carrying the illegally mined sand were seized before the owners of one of them called more people, including women. He added that they attacked them and took away the vehicles.