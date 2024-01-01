Political upheavals in 2024 will wipe BJP out, says Jharkhand CM Soren

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said on Monday that 2024 will be a year of great political upheavals, and in the ensuing mahasangram (great struggle), the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre “will be wiped out completely”. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said on Monday that 2024 will be a year of great political upheavals (ANI)

“The forces who have never acknowledged or accepted tribals as Adivasi have named them as Vanvasi. What’s this Vanvasi? These forces have deceived us tribals for the past 20 years. Tribal youths need to be alert and awake. Tribals ought to be united and speak in one voice.

“The year 2024 is going to be a year of great political upheavals - both in Jharkhand and the nation. They are not in power in Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha. They are in power in a few states after recent elections. But after the mahasangram of 2014, they will be wiped out completely,” said Soren during a rally after paying tribute to the hundreds of martyrs at Kharsawan Martyrs’ Memorial in Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Monday.

Soren’s statement gained significance in light of his party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad resigning from the Gandey seat.

This has triggered speculation about the chief minister resigning and bringing in his wife, Kalpana Soren, as the next CM and fielding her from the vacant Gandey seat to make her an MLA, people close to the developments said.

Soren slammed the Kisan Mela organised in Kharsawan by the Union government, attended by governor CP Radhakrishnan and Union minister Arjun Munda on Monday.

“Have you ever heard of organizing a Mela on Martyrs’ Day near a Martyrs’ Memorial? Earlier, we used to hear the slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan.’ But the Union government wants to finish off the farmers. They brought the black farm laws. But the farmers didn’t budge. They surrounded Delhi and didn’t let the Centre out of Delhi for a year until the farm laws were withdrawn,” said Soren.

The chief minister added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been attempting to topple his government since it came to power in 2019.

“People died like animals in Uttar Pradesh during Covid-19, but in Jharkhand, we didn’t panic and successfully countered the epidemic. We brought back our migrant workers by flight. We are providing ₹15 lakh loans through the Guruji Credit card, allowing tribal girls and boys to become doctors, engineers, and judges and receive scholarships to study in foreign countries. This has unnerved the BJP. They have sent several agencies to silence me. But mark my words, our next government will wipe out the blot of the backward and poor state tag put on Jharkhand by these forces,” said Soren.

BJP state spokesperson and former Baheragora MLA Kunal Sarangi dismissed Soren’s assertions of wiping out NDA.

“The honourable CM should first get his math right. Jharkhand was created in 2000. Out of 23 years, the Madhu Koda government, supported by JMM, was in power for 2 years, the Shibu Soren government for 1 year, 2nd, and 3rd for 10 months and 10 days, and the Hemant Soren government -1 was in power for one and a half years, while the Hemant Soren government -2 completed 4 years in office a couple of days ago. This means almost 8 years out of 20 years, they themselves ruled the state and now are blaming the BJP,” Sarangi told HT on Monday evening.

Sarangi further stated that the opposition parties have been attempting to oust BJP and NDA since 2014.

“But the people of the country have repeatedly shown them the mirror and their rightful place. We will win all 14 Lok Sabha seats from Jharkhand in 2024 after the Hemant Soren government has turned the state lawless, into a corruption capital, unsafe for women, and plagued by unemployment over the past four years. Students, farmers, ration dealers, para teachers, nurses, ANMs - everyone is agitating on the roads. People are closely watching all this and will give a befitting reply to JMM, Congress, and RJD,” asserted Sarangi.