Presidential poll: In U-turn, JMM pledges support to Murmu
The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday announced to support BJP-led NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who is set to become first person from the tribal community to hold the top constitutional post in the country after the election to be held on July 18.
Taking a different view on the issue from its other two ruling alliance partners in the state — the Congress and the RJD, which are backing opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, JMM president Shibu Soren wrote to his party’s MLAs and MPs on Thursday, directing them to vote for Murmu.
Murmu, who served as Jharkhand Governor for over six years, had called on Shibu Soren, a Rajya Sabha member, during her visit to Ranchi on July 4 and sought their support.
“You are aware that former Jharkhand Governor who is a tribal woman is a candidate in presidential election. This is the first time post independence that a tribal woman would be getting honour to become president. After long deliberations, the party has decided to support Murmu in the election. All party legislators, MPs are directed to vote in favour of Murmu on July 18,” reads the letter of JMM president Shibu Soren to party’s elected representatives.
JMM is the largest party in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly with 30 legislators, besides two Rajya Sabha and one Lok Sabha members.
JMM was one of the 17 parties that had announced Sinha as their joint candidate.
Meanwhile, Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha is expected to visit Jharkhand and meet legislators here on Saturday.
JMM’s decision comes amid a legal crisis being faced by its working president and chief minister Hemant Soren, both before the Jharkhand High Court and the Election Commission of India.
While the party, after a meeting with elected representatives and senior leaders on June 25, had authorised president Shibu Soren to take a call on the issue, the decision was announced two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on Tuesday.
Modi’s visit and unusual moves by CM Hemant Soren and his government in welcoming the Prime Minister has sparked rumours of possible political realignment in the state.
“The JMM could give whatever justification for its decision to support Murmu, but politically speaking and in context of the prevailing condition the chief minister has landed himself in, this decision needs to be seen as a step ahead by the JMM to get closer to the NDA,” said Sudhir Pal, a political commentator in the state.
While the Congress leaders did not respond to calls and messages for their reaction till the time of filing the report, senior BJP leaders, including Jharkhand BJP chief Deepak Prakash and legislature party leader Babulal Marandi welcomed the JMM’s announcement.
Maha monsoon fury: 23 deaths due to drowning in four days, total death toll reaches 97
With incessant rain causing a flood-like situation in Maharashtra, around 23 people have died due to drowning, 61 due to lightning, and one person in a landslide over the past four days. While as many as 3,047 people have been evacuated from various waterlogged places during the same period. Nagpur has reported the highest number of casualties related to heavy rainfall which is 15, followed by Nashik at 12 and Palghar at 8.
Gopalganj hooch tragedy: Six years on, HC acquits 9 men given death, 4 women life term
The Patna High Court on Wednesday acquitted 13 accused, of them nine men awarded death sentence and four women awarded life imprisonment by a lower court in connection with the Gopalganj hooch tragedy of 2016, in which 19 people had lost their lives. The court noted that the prosecution had failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.
Ludhiana | Truck driver arrested with 600kg of poppy husk, prime accused escapes
The anti-narcotic cell of Ludhiana rural police on Thursday arrested a truck driver and recovered 600kg of poppy husk from his possession. The team also seized an 18-wheeler truck in which the accused was carrying the contraband. The arrested accused has been identified as Hakam Singh of Ambala. On being searched, the contraband was recovered, sub-inspector anti-narcotic cell, in-charge, Kirandeep Kaur, Jagraon added. The owner of the truck is Johal and the police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.
3 PFI activists, including ex-cop, arrested in Patna
Bihar Police has claimed to have busted a “potential terror module indulging in anti-India activities” by arresting three people, including a retired Jharkhand police officer, with alleged links to extremist outfit Popular Front of India. Two of the arrests were made in Phulwari Sharif area of Patna late Wednesday. The third person, arrested on Thursday, has been identified as Armaan Malik.
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav events lined up at two places in Ludhiana
The ministry of power, Government of India, in association with the state government, is going to organise programmes under Ujjwal Bharat, Ujjwal Bhavishya Power as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava in each district of Punjab. Assistant deputy commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal informed that the programmes would be organised at two places in Ludhiana— on July 25 at Guru Nanak Bhawan and on July 28 at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Community Centre, Raikot.
