Presidential poll: Murmu calls on Sorens, seeks support
The presidential candidate of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Droupadi Murmu, on Monday called on JMM president Shibu Soren and his son and chief minister Hemant Soren, seeking their support in the election for the top constitutional post in the country.
Murmu, a former Governor of Jharkhand, was accompanied by union ministers Arjun Munda, Arjun Meghwal and Annapurna Devi and Jharkhand BJP chief Deepak Prakash, when she met the Sorens at the CM House during her one-day trip to Ranchi, JMM sources said.
Earlier in the day, Murmu attended a function in Ranchi where she sought support from elected representatives of NDA constituents, BJP and AJSU Party.
“The presidential candidate today met party president Shibu Soren and appealed for the party’s support in election,” the JMM said in a statement, without revealing the party’s decision over the issue.
The JMM, which has been caught in a bind over its choice for the presidential election, was among the 17 opposition parties to nominate former union minister Yashwant Sinha as their presidential candidate.
However, BJP’s decision to name Droupadi Murmu, a tribal from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj, as the NDA candidate complicated the situation for the Shibu Soren-led JMM in Jharkhand, which came to power in 2019 due to strong support for the ruling coalition in Jharkhand’s tribal-dominated regions. Of JMM’s 30 legislators, 19 are from the scheduled tribes community.
The ruling JMM has 30 legislators in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, and has one Lok Sabha and two Rajya Sabha members. JMM’s ally Congress has 18 legislators, besides one Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha member each, from the state, while the third ruling partner, RJD, has one legislator. NCP and CPI (ML) have one member each in the assembly, which also has two Independents. In the opposition camp, BJP has 25 legislators, 12 Lok Sabha members and three Rajya Sabha members from the state.
‘My roots linked to Jharkhand’
Earlier in the day, in her meeting with elected representatives of BJP and AJSU Party, Murmu recalled her “roots” with Jharkhand and her days the state’s Governor for six years.
“She appeared very emotional. She said her grand mother hailed from Jharkhand and she has special connection with the state,” said BJP legsilator Bhanu Pratap Shahi.
Shahi said Murmu also shared her experience about her first meeting with PM Narendra Modi after being named as the presidential nominee. “She recalled how the PM calmed her anxiety about whether she would be able to do justice with such a top constitutional post. The PM told her she did a wonderful job as Jharkhand governor for so long and would deliver as President as well. He told her people of the country and situation would be her best guides in discharging her duty,” said Shahi.
Mumbai: Among the embarrassing lowlights for the Congress party on Monday was the failure of 11 of its 44 MLAs to reach the House for the trust vote. Zeeshan Siddiqui and Dhiraj Deshmukh were photographed running to enter the House after the trust vote had begun and were disallowed. Former chief minister Ashok Chavan and former minister in the MVA government was himself absent along with Vijay Wadettiwar. Usually it's the other way around.
BJP oppose Punjab’s NOC mandate on units in unauthorised colonies
A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party workers, led by Vaneetpal Singh Monga, on Monday met the assistant commissioner and handed over a memorandum to chief minister of Punjab Bhagwant Singh Mann to oppose the recent decision of the state government for making the no-objection certificate mandatory for the properties built on and after 1995 in illegal and unauthorised colonies.
Two locksmiths booked for theft in Ludhiana
Two locksmiths allegedly decamped with gold jewellery after breaking open the lock of an almirah at a house in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar on Saturday. Singh lodged the complaint with the police and a team from Sarabha Nagar police station reached the spot and initiated investigation. Assistant sub-inspector Hardeep Singh, investigating officer, said a case has been registered against the unidentified accused at Sarabha Nagar police station.
Ludhiana district logs 23 fresh Covid cases
As many as 23 fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana district on Monday. No death related to the virus was reported for the third consecutive day. The district currently has 170 active cases, of which 160 patients are under home isolation. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,539 Covid infections, of which 1,08,076 people have successfully defeated the virus and 2,293 patients have succumbed to it.
Pensioners’ body burns copy of Punjab budget in Ludhiana
Members of the Old Pension Achievement Morcha burnt copies of the Punjab Government's budget outside the mini-secretariat in Ludhiana on Monday. State co-convener of the body, Tehal Singh Sarabha, said that chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had promised to restore the old pension scheme for employees before coming into power. Leaders of the pensioners' body said that the Punjab government is not making any concrete effort to restore the old pension scheme.
