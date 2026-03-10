Ranchi/Jamshedpur, The Ranchi and Jamtara civil courts, as well as Jamshedpur's renowned institute XLRI, on Tuesday received emails threatening to explode bombs on the premises. Ranchi, Jamtara courts, XLRI receive bomb threats, all turn out to be hoaxes

However, those turned out to be hoaxes as nothing suspicious was found during thorough searches, police said.

With the latest threat, Ranchi civil court received third such email in recent months. Earlier, similar threats were received on February 6 and February 28.

Kotwali Deputy Superintendent of Police Prakash Soy said, "We conducted a thorough search on the court premises. A bomb disposal squad from the Jharkhand Jaguar was rushed to the spot after receiving information about the email threat, but nothing suspicious was found."

He further said that, according to information received from the court, this time the email sender threatened to blow up the building using 14 'cyanide bombs'. The email also stated that "since justice was not being served at all, the court would be blown up".

Police have taken serious cognisance of the email and, with the assistance of the technical team and cyber cell, are trying to trace the source, he said.

Meanwhile, a bomb threat to explode the Jamtara civil court was received via email, after which panic prevailed on the premises, a senior police officer said.

Sanjay Kumar, DSP Headquarters, Jamtara, said, "A threat to explode the civil court was received via email. Taking cognisance of it, a team of bomb disposal experts from Ranchi was called in and an extensive search was conducted on the court premises, but nothing suspicious was found."

The police have lodged an FIR in this regard and, with the help of the cyber and technical cell, efforts are being made to trace the source of the email, Kumar said.

Meanwhile, East Singhbhum Police also carried out a thorough search inside premier B-school XLRI after the management received an email threatening to explode bomb on the campus.

The police evacuated the premises and the law enforcers, along with bomb squad and sniffer dog squad, searched the campus.

However, nothing suspicious was found and the email seems to be a hoax, Bistupur police station officer-in-charge Alok Kumar Dubey said.

Earlier, on February 6, the Ranchi district collectorate received an email threatening to blow up the premises. On March 6, the Ranchi passport office received a similar threat, which turned out to be a hoax. Similarly, on Monday, the Bokaro district civil court received a similar threat via email to blow it up with 14 'cyanide bombs'.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.