Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 17, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on December 17, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ranchi today, on December 17, 2024, is 18.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.06 °C and 23.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 05:05 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.65 °C and 24.47 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 229.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:

Ranchi weather update on December 17, 2024
Ranchi weather update on December 17, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 18, 202418.27Sky is clear
December 19, 202421.71Overcast clouds
December 20, 202421.48Broken clouds
December 21, 202423.78Sky is clear
December 22, 202423.15Sky is clear
December 23, 202421.95Sky is clear
December 24, 202422.57Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 17, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.14 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata21.3 °C Few clouds
Chennai24.25 °C Light rain
Bengaluru23.5 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad21.7 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad23.2 °C Sky is clear
Delhi20.23 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On