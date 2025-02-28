Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.06 °C, check weather forecast for February 28, 2025

The temperature in Ranchi today, on February 28, 2025, is 27.03 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.06 °C and 32.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 AM and will set at 05:51 PM. Ranchi weather update on February 28, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.69 °C and 34.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 166.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 1, 2025 27.03 Scattered clouds March 2, 2025 32.73 Sky is clear March 3, 2025 33.14 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 31.84 Scattered clouds March 5, 2025 31.83 Sky is clear March 6, 2025 31.92 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 30.21 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 28, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.41 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 28.29 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.74 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 26.44 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 30.53 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.31 °C Broken clouds Delhi 22.75 °C Light rain View All Prev Next



