Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.06 °C, check weather forecast for February 28, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 28, 2025 07:06 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on February 28, 2025 here.

The temperature in Ranchi today, on February 28, 2025, is 27.03 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.06 °C and 32.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 AM and will set at 05:51 PM.

Ranchi weather update on February 28, 2025
Ranchi weather update on February 28, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.69 °C and 34.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 166.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 1, 202527.03Scattered clouds
March 2, 202532.73Sky is clear
March 3, 202533.14Sky is clear
March 4, 202531.84Scattered clouds
March 5, 202531.83Sky is clear
March 6, 202531.92Sky is clear
March 7, 202530.21Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 28, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.41 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata28.29 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.74 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru26.44 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad30.53 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad31.31 °C Broken clouds
Delhi22.75 °C Light rain


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On