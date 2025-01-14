Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 14, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 14, 2025 07:05 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on January 14, 2025 here.

The temperature in Ranchi today, on January 14, 2025, is 17.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.45 °C and 23.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 05:22 PM.

Ranchi weather update on January 14, 2025
Ranchi weather update on January 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.2 °C and 23.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 237.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 15, 202517.58Sky is clear
January 16, 202520.82Overcast clouds
January 17, 202521.99Broken clouds
January 18, 202523.68Overcast clouds
January 19, 202524.49Scattered clouds
January 20, 202524.74Few clouds
January 21, 202526.44Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 14, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.54 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata22.14 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.87 °C Light rain
Bengaluru25.28 °C Light rain
Hyderabad24.82 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad20.81 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.04 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On