Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 15, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 15, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on January 15, 2025 here.

The temperature in Ranchi today, on January 15, 2025, is 17.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.06 °C and 23.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 05:23 PM.

Ranchi weather update on January 15, 2025
Ranchi weather update on January 15, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 16, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.67 °C and 25.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 216.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 16, 202517.88Overcast clouds
January 17, 202521.91Overcast clouds
January 18, 202522.01Overcast clouds
January 19, 202523.66Sky is clear
January 20, 202524.46Scattered clouds
January 21, 202524.98Sky is clear
January 22, 202526.19Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 15, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.43 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata21.96 °C Broken clouds
Chennai26.92 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.65 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad23.99 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad25.23 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.83 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
