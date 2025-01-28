Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 28, 2025

The temperature in Ranchi today, on January 28, 2025, is 20.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.06 °C and 25.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 05:32 PM. Ranchi weather update on January 28, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.0 °C and 27.5 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 162.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 29, 2025 20.43 Sky is clear January 30, 2025 24.92 Sky is clear January 31, 2025 28.00 Scattered clouds February 1, 2025 28.61 Sky is clear February 2, 2025 28.49 Scattered clouds February 3, 2025 30.95 Few clouds February 4, 2025 29.45 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 28, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.39 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 20.25 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.75 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.75 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 28.3 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.28 °C Broken clouds Delhi 18.01 °C Sky is clear



