Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.64 °C, check weather forecast for July 10, 2024
Jul 10, 2024 07:01 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on July 10, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on July 10, 2024, is 30.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.64 °C and 32.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 05:09 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 11, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.76 °C and 34.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.64 °C and 32.64 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 61.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 10, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 11, 2024
|31.84 °C
|Very heavy rain
|July 12, 2024
|29.4 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 13, 2024
|29.86 °C
|Light rain
|July 14, 2024
|30.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 15, 2024
|31.23 °C
|Light rain
|July 16, 2024
|31.54 °C
|Light rain
|July 17, 2024
|31.61 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.89 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.54 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|32.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|26.29 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.6 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Ahmedabad
|33.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|36.16 °C
|Moderate rain
