Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.06 °C, check weather forecast for July 14, 2024
Jul 14, 2024 07:01 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on July 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on July 14, 2024, is 28.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.06 °C and 31.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 05:10 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 15, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.04 °C and 29.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 84.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 14, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 15, 2024
|29.66 °C
|Light rain
|July 16, 2024
|28.21 °C
|Light rain
|July 17, 2024
|31.0 °C
|Light rain
|July 18, 2024
|31.83 °C
|Light rain
|July 19, 2024
|32.2 °C
|Scattered clouds
|July 20, 2024
|31.85 °C
|Light rain
|July 21, 2024
|29.63 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.76 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|32.17 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.36 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|21.87 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|24.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.22 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|37.09 °C
|Light rain
