Monday, Jul 29, 2024
Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 29, 2024

Jul 29, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Jul 29, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on July 29, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ranchi today, on July 29, 2024, is 28.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.99 °C and 30.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 05:17 AM and will set at 06:32 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.23 °C and 30.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 52.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 30, 2024 29.89 °C Moderate rain
July 31, 2024 29.65 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 1, 2024 27.82 °C Moderate rain
August 2, 2024 25.29 °C Moderate rain
August 3, 2024 23.08 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 4, 2024 22.87 °C Light rain
August 5, 2024 29.02 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on July 29, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.65 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 30.92 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 32.4 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 21.88 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 29.28 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 28.51 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 36.05 °C Broken clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

