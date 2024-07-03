Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.32 °C, check weather forecast for July 3, 2024
Jul 03, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on July 3, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on July 3, 2024, is 25.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.32 °C and 28.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 05:06 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.96 °C and 29.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 60.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 3, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.96 °C and 29.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 60.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 4, 2024
|27.84 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 5, 2024
|28.88 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 6, 2024
|30.23 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 7, 2024
|29.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 8, 2024
|27.56 °C
|Light rain
|July 9, 2024
|28.3 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 10, 2024
|29.14 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on July 3, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.49 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|29.02 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|33.83 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|26.95 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|28.04 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Ahmedabad
|32.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|34.5 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy