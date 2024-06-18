Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.06 °C, check weather forecast for June 18, 2024
Jun 18, 2024 07:01 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on June 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on June 18, 2024, is 34.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.06 °C and 41.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 05:02 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.59 °C and 38.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.06 °C and 41.97 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 76.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 18, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 19, 2024
|36.12 °C
|Light rain
|June 20, 2024
|31.43 °C
|Light rain
|June 21, 2024
|29.04 °C
|Light rain
|June 22, 2024
|35.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 23, 2024
|34.11 °C
|Light rain
|June 24, 2024
|35.34 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 25, 2024
|32.75 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.17 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|36.37 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.3 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Bengaluru
|28.32 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|31.46 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|41.87 °C
|Light rain
