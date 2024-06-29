Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.68 °C, check weather forecast for June 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 30, 2024 29.85 °C Moderate rain July 1, 2024 24.83 °C Heavy intensity rain July 2, 2024 25.38 °C Light rain July 3, 2024 25.06 °C Light rain July 4, 2024 28.1 °C Moderate rain July 5, 2024 26.96 °C Light rain July 6, 2024 29.13 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.87 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.64 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.85 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.8 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 26.96 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.51 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.07 °C Light rain

The temperature in Ranchi today, on June 29, 2024, is 30.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.68 °C and 33.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:05 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 30, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.52 °C and 30.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.With temperatures ranging between 24.68 °C and 33.4 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Ranchi the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 41.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.