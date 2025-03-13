Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.06 °C, check weather forecast for March 13, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on March 13, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on March 13, 2025, is 29.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.06 °C and 35.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 05:59 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, March 14, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.57 °C and 36.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 125.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 14, 2025
|29.26
|Sky is clear
|March 15, 2025
|34.56
|Sky is clear
|March 16, 2025
|35.43
|Sky is clear
|March 17, 2025
|37.19
|Sky is clear
|March 18, 2025
|35.22
|Scattered clouds
|March 19, 2025
|34.73
|Sky is clear
|March 20, 2025
|35.23
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 13, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.