Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.06 °C, check weather forecast for March 13, 2025

The temperature in Ranchi today, on March 13, 2025, is 29.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.06 °C and 35.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 05:59 AM and will set at 05:56 PM. Ranchi weather update on March 13, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, March 14, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.57 °C and 36.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 125.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 14, 2025 29.26 Sky is clear March 15, 2025 34.56 Sky is clear March 16, 2025 35.43 Sky is clear March 17, 2025 37.19 Sky is clear March 18, 2025 35.22 Scattered clouds March 19, 2025 34.73 Sky is clear March 20, 2025 35.23 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 13, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.66 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 32.63 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.49 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 30.73 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 32.79 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 35.59 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.47 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.