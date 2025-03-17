Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.06 °C, check weather forecast for March 17, 2025
The temperature in Ranchi today, on March 17, 2025, is 30.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.06 °C and 34.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 05:55 AM and will set at 05:58 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.22 °C and 34.62 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.
With temperatures ranging between 21.06 °C and 34.44 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 115.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 18, 2025
|30.07
|Few clouds
|March 19, 2025
|30.58
|Few clouds
|March 20, 2025
|33.08
|Sky is clear
|March 21, 2025
|36.70
|Sky is clear
|March 22, 2025
|36.61
|Scattered clouds
|March 23, 2025
|34.69
|Light rain
|March 24, 2025
|34.43
|Scattered clouds
