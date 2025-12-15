RJD calls for ‘Jail Bharo’ movement against ‘vote thieves’, CEC

The Jharkhand unit of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday called for a complete revolution and a jail-filling movement against alleged “vote thieves”. RJD spokesperson Kailash Yadav issued a press statement on Sunday (HT Photo)

“The RJD clearly states that those who steal votes must relinquish power. All opposition parties and social organisations across the country need to unite and launch a nationwide movement of complete revolution, including a ‘Jail Bharo’ campaign, against the dishonest and dictatorial Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar. After the results of the Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Bihar assembly elections, the people of the country no longer need to wait. It is time to initiate a complete revolution in the country,” RJD spokesperson Kailash Yadav said in a press statement on Sunday.

“It is known that BJP leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, and defence minister Rajnath Singh are openly glorifying the ideology of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh). Recently, in Andaman, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and home minister Shah unveiled and garlanded a statue of Veer Savarkar, who admired Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, and apologised to the British. This act makes it clear that PM Modi, instead of worrying about the common man of the country, is now only working towards implementing the RSS agenda,” he said.

Yadav alleged that the BJP is insulting the sacrifice of India’s freedom fighters.

“The BJP and the RSS are insulting the sacrifices of India’s freedom fighters who were martyred for the country’s independence by glorifying people like Guru Golwalkar and Veer Savarkar. The struggles and sacrifices of millions of revolutionary comrades cannot be forgotten,” Yadav said.

He said that since the Modi’s government came to power, the country’s situation has worsened.

“Since Narendra Modi’s government came to power in the country, back-breaking inflation, migration, unemployment, corruption, and rampant poverty have increased. In the current situation, the Modi government is working to seize control of all government and constitutional institutions—the judiciary, the executive, and the legislature. By misusing the government machinery, votes are being stolen everywhere through the Election Commission,” he said.

Yadav also alleged that the BJP is misusing central probe agencies to intimidate opposition leaders.

“The people of the country are suffering from hunger, unemployment, migration, inflation, lack of security, poor law and order, inadequate education and healthcare, and farmers and labourers are in distress. Yet, despite this, during the state elections, the BJP is coming to power everywhere with a two-thirds majority. The ED, CBI, and Income Tax are being used to intimidate opposition politicians,” he alleged.

Responding to RJD’s call, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state spokesperson Pratul Nath Shahdeo said the party does not require a jail-filling movement as its leaders already have close connections with jail.

“Going to jail and coming out of jail is very common for RJD leaders, and RJD does not need any movement to fill jail,” Shahdeo said.

On allegations of vote theft, Shahdeo said that since the BJP has come to power, vote theft has completely stopped.

“Earlier, votes used to be looted. Now this has stopped, and a fair election is taking place. This has become painful for the RJD, which used to win elections by capturing booths and looting ballot boxes,” Shahdeo said.