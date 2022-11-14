Sec 144 in Jharkhand after killing of Bajrang Dal man

Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC were on Sunday clamped on Chakradharpur town in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, a day after a Bajrang Dal activist was killed in the area, a senior police officer said.

The orders were imposed as a precautionary measure, Sub-divisional Police Officer, Chakradharpur, Kapil Chaudhary, said.

Kamaldev Giri, a 35-year-old Bajrang Dal member, was on Saturday evening killed after unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly hurled crude bombs at him