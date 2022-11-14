Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Sec 144 in Jharkhand after killing of Bajrang Dal man

Sec 144 in Jharkhand after killing of Bajrang Dal man

ranchi news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 03:12 AM IST

The orders were imposed as a precautionary measure, Sub-divisional Police Officer, Chakradharpur, Kapil Chaudhary, said.

Representational image.
Representational image.
PTI |

Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC were on Sunday clamped on Chakradharpur town in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, a day after a Bajrang Dal activist was killed in the area, a senior police officer said.

The orders were imposed as a precautionary measure, Sub-divisional Police Officer, Chakradharpur, Kapil Chaudhary, said.

Kamaldev Giri, a 35-year-old Bajrang Dal member, was on Saturday evening killed after unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly hurled crude bombs at him

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jharkhand ranchi bajrang dal + 1 more
jharkhand ranchi bajrang dal

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out