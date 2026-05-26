Soren launches India’s first tribal app ‘Adiniwas’

Jharkhand Chief Minister (CM) Hemant Soren on Monday launched ‘Adiniwas’, India’s first digital application built by tribals, for tribals. The launching ceremony took place at Audrey House in Ranchi. Chief minister Hemant Soren during the tribal app launch ceremony in Ranchi on Monday. (HT Photo)

Speaking at the event, the chief minister emphasised the need to adapt to changing times by bringing creativity into thoughts and ideas. He highlighted that while moving forward in a fast-paced world, preserving culture and civilization remains a major challenge.

“With changing times, there is a strong need to adapt. We must bring creativity into our thoughts and ideas,” he said.

The CM noted that because tribal ancestors were not formally educated, much of their traditional knowledge and wisdom was never documented.

“Our ancestors were not formally educated, which is exactly why a vast amount of tribal knowledge and wisdom could never be properly documented. Now, it is absolutely essential that we create a comprehensive historical archive of tribal insights and understanding,” he said.

He stressed the urgent need to create historical archives of tribal insights. He added that the newly launched app will serve as a positive step in this direction, complementing the work of institutions like the Tribal Research Institute (TRI) in Ranchi.

“The world is now in our hands, and because of this, the importance of mobile technology has grown immensely in the modern era. In this fast-paced life, the biggest question and challenge before us is to ensure that our rich culture and civilization do not get left behind. Through this app, you are doing exceptional work by bringing tribals from all corners of the world into the digital sphere. The very name of the app holds a deep meaning,” he said.

The Chief Minister praised the app for connecting tribal community members globally and bringing them onto a single digital platform. He mentioned that the community has transitioned through various eras to finally reach the digital world, where mobile phones have gained immense importance. He also cautioned that sustaining the app will require continuous social, educational, and intellectual efforts.

App founder Captain Nitin Kujur detailed the features and vision of the platform. The event commenced with a traditional Nagpuri ‘Kora’ song performed by Nitesh Kachhap and Garima Ekka.

The programme was organized under the guidance of the app’s Jharkhand head, Sajit Toppo, and conducted by Vikas Tirkey and Director Eric Kerketta. Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji, Khijri MLA Rajesh Kachhap and IPS officer Sarojini Lakra besides noted tribal leaders Anshu Lakra, Abhishek, Shashi Panna, and Amitabh Panna attended the event.