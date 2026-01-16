Special camps for pre-SIR mapping in East Singhbhum

Special training and mapping camps will be held at booths on three days in the East Singhbhum district for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ roll, with two of its constituencies emerging as the slowest in pre-SIR mapping in Jharkhand, officials said on Friday. Special training and mapping camps will be held at booths on three days in the East Singhbhum district for the SIR. (PTI/Representative use)

The decision was taken during a one-day training session held at the district collectorate in Jamshedpur on Friday, which was attended by all additional assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs), department officers and staff, and representatives of residential welfare associations.

“Special camps will be held at all booths in the district on January 17, 18, and 24 for intensive pre-SIR mapping. Voters whose mapping has still not been done are requested to visit their respective booths and help the BLOs complete the mapping on the above-mentioned days, thereby helping the administration accomplish the SIR mapping,” Karn Satyarthi, East Singhbhum deputy commissioner and district election officer (DEO), told the media on Friday.

According to the Chief Election Officer (CEO) office, 70% of pre-SIR mapping has been completed in the state, but the Jamshedpur (West) and Jamshedpur (East) assembly constituencies have emerged as the slowest in mapping, with 36% and 29% mapping completed, respectively.

“For finding and matching voters’ names in the 2003 voter roll with the current voter roll for pre-SIR mapping, a training session was held today. People were trained on how to find their names in the SIR-2003 on the CEO Jharkhand portal for voters in Jharkhand and the Election Commission of India portal for voters outside Jharkhand. A leaflet containing the guidelines was also distributed among the participants. They have been asked to display it at strategic locations in their residential complexes and booths,” said Satyarthi.