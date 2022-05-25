Jhark,hand mining case: Suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal sent to judicial custody till June 8
A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi sent suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal to judicial custody till June 8 in the mining case. Singhal was in the custody of Enforcement Directorate since her arrest on May 11.
The court direction comes a day after the ED carried out raids at six locations in Ranchi and one location in Bihar's Muzaffarpur in connection with the money laundering case against Singhal, who was serving as the mining secretary at the time of her arrest.
The probe agency carried out raids at the premises of Ranchi-based builder Anil Jha and another person named Vishal Chaudhary, news agency ANI had reported.
ALSO READ: Arrested Jharkhand mines secretary had role in granting lease to Soren: ED to HC
The ED is probing a money laundering case in which the money earmarked for the completion of government projects under MGNREGA in Khunti district of Jharkhand was allegedly embezzled. A Jharkhand government engineer arrested in 2020 had claimed to have paid five per cent commission out of the defrauded funds to the Khunti district administration. Singhal, a 2000 batch IAS officer, had served as the deputy commissioner of the district between 2009 and 2010.
Singhal was arrested after raids in several locations across four states on May 11, A day, later she was suspended by the Jharkhand government.
ALSO READ: First decide on plea’s maintainability, SC directs Jharkhand HC
The ED on Tuesday interrogated the district mining officer of Sahebganj in connection with the money laundering case, ANI had reported. Bibhuti Kumar, the DMO, was summoned twice to join the probe but he didn't turn up earlier on the pretext of his daughter's wedding. The probe agency has already grilled the DMOs of Pakur and Dumka.
The agency had informed the court that interrogation of district mining officers and their confrontation with Pooja Singhal is very crucial to unearth the roots of money laundering.
-
Bihar hooch tragedy: Toll rises to 13
The toll from the suspected hooch tragedy went up to 13 as four more people died in Bihar's Aurangabad late on Tuesday. Aurangabad district magistrate Saurabh Jorwal said the hooch is suspected to have been brought from Jharkhand and supplied to sellers in bordering villages of Gaya and Aurangabad. Gaya's senior police superintendent Harpreet Kaur said Santosh Chaudhary, the alleged main supplier, and his four associates have been arrested.
-
'Why not women?' Karnataka Congress leader slams party over ticket distribution
Karnataka Congress general secretary Kavitha Reddy lashed out at her party for not giving 'fair representation to women' while picking candidates for the June 3 Legislative Council elections, news agency ANI reported Wednesday. In a self-made video, Reddy said that it is 'disturbing' to see that women have not been given representation in the state legislative council. The Congress has announced M Nagaraju Yadav and K Abdul Jabbar as its candidates.
-
PM Modi and Karnataka CM announce ex-gratia for Hubli road accident victims
Eight people were killed and about 26 others were injured in an accident involving a private bus and a truck on the Hubballi-Dharwad bypass road during the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The bus was heading from Kolhapur in Maharashtra to Bengaluru, while the truck was coming in the opposite direction. The incident occurred when the bus driver allegedly lost control while trying to overtake a tractor and hit the truck head-on, police said.
-
Furry tales: Pet parents vs boarding centres
These centres make it easier for pet parents to tend to their travel needs while being assured that their bundle of joy is taken care of. “I have had bad experiences twice at different boarding centres,” shares a Gurugram-based educator, Parul Gupta, who feels that a big challenge that pet parents face while leaving their furry baby, is the temperament issue of other pets residing there.
-
Section 144 imposed around disputed mosque in Mangaluru
Large gatherings have been banned within 500 metres of a mosque in Karnataka's Mangaluru after a Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader warned of a 'Ram Mandir-like campaign' in the fight for control of premises on which a Hindu temple-like architectural design was reportedly found. Mangaluru authorities imposed Section 144 at 8 pm Tuesday and this will be in place till 8 am Thurrsday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics