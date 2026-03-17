A tribal couple and their minor son were allegedly hacked to death by their own relatives at Danga Tola under Deodanr police station limits in Godda district Monday night, police said. Tribal family hacked to death over witchcraft suspicion in Godda

The victims have been identified as 55-year-old Darbari Murmu, his wife Maku Baski (51), and their 13-year-old son Jitram Murmu. Initial police investigations suggest the brutal attack, carried out with sharp-edged weapons, was fuelled by deep-seated suspicions of practising witchcraft (Dayan-Bisahi).

Police reached the spot early Tuesday morning after being alerted by villagers and subsequently sent the bodies to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) swiftly apprehended three suspects believed to be involved in the crime, a police official said.

Godda sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ashok Priyadarshi provided a brief update on the case’s progress.

“Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, and further details will be shared tomorrow,” the SDPO said.

When asked whether the triple murder was linked to superstition, the SDPO hinted at a possible motive, stating, “Something along those lines. It will be clarified tomorrow.”

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the village, where superstitious beliefs have often led to violent incidents. While three suspects are currently in custody, police continue to investigate whether more individuals were involved in the late-night killings. Security has been tightened in the area to prevent any further escalation or retaliatory violence.